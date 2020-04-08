Jannes Kirsten: Exeter lock signs new undisclosed-length contract

Jannes Kirsten was capped by South Africa at Under-20 level

Exeter Chiefs lock Jannes Kirsten has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 26-year-old South African has scored three tries in 22 appearances since joining the Devon outfit on a one-year deal last summer.

Kirsten, who can also play in the back row, moved to Sandy Park from Super Rugby side Blue Bulls.

“Jannes has had a great season so far,” Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter told the club website.

“From the moment he turned up from South Africa, he’s just got on with things and done everything we have asked of him.”

Exeter, who are top of the Premiership table, have not disclosed the length of Kirsten’s new contract.

The 2019-20 campaign has been postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Premiership Rugby intends to complete the season “as soon as it can be done safely”.

There are nine rounds of the regular season remaining, with the Twickenham final originally planned for 20 June.

Exeter have reached the last four finals, but their only win came in 2017 when they beat Wasps 23-20.