Lessons to be learned from Ross Moriarty's new Dragons deal - Ryan

Ross Moriarty has made 45 Wales appearances

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan admits he has been left frustrated by the process involved in keeping Wales back rower Ross Moriarty at the region.

Despite interest, Moriarty will stay at Dragons after winning his wage appeal with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Although pleased with the outcome Ryan believes the system needs improving

"I think everybody needs to learn from this, we can all work together to make this a simpler process and ultimately avoid the delays we've had," said Ryan.

"I don't think it will be particularly helpful to just air my views, we've made points to the relevant bodies and we would hope those points are considered and factored into how things move forward."

The former Gloucester back-rower had been part of a dispute brought on by the new pay-banding system introduced by the WRU as a way to determine players' wages.

It resulted in Moriarty being linked with clubs across the border, but he stayed at Rodney Parade.

"I wouldn't say I was close to leaving. Obviously I had talks and that's natural for any professional sportsman to have talks with other teams," said Moriarty.

Dean Ryan has also coached Bristol, Gloucester and Worcester Warriors

Ryan is in his first season at Dragons and former Gloucester player Moriarty says his impact was one of the reasons he signed a fresh deal.

"There was a new feel around the place, and it was a positive one and that's what I'm looking for," said Moriarty.

His decision followed news that Wales lock Cory Hill is leaving for Cardiff Blues next season.

Ryan insists there is no ill will over Hill's change of allegiance.

"Players make choices at whatever stage in their career. I can only wish Cory well," said Ryan.

"It's sad when players move on, but I think it's important you thank them for their contribution and wish them well.

"I think the conversations with Ross were always about if we can be the platform to make him better, be the platform to support him on the Wales front and continue to drive him at international level."

Coronavirus' financial impact

The 2019-20 Pro14 season is suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ryan is pessimistic about the season being played to a conclusion

"I would say it is nigh on impossible in what we would normally claim to be a season, but there are a lot of different permutations as to what that season might be," he said.

"We've got to understand the impact financially on losing probably a third or nearly a quarter of the season, its impact on broadcast deals its impact on revenue into businesses.

"People behind the scenes are working very hard to look at what a season might be like.

"It's difficult in terms of planning, but we've got to understand commercially as a sport we've got to find a way that we can continue to support the business to move forward."