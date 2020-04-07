Gareth Thomas: Ex-Wales captain loses family member to coronavirus

Gareth Thomas was the first Welshman to win 100 caps in rugby union

Former Wales international Gareth Thomas says a family member has died of coronavirus.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, the former Wales captain said he wanted to be real and honest so people could see the reality of the virus.

The 45-year-old also said he is "petrified" for his daughter, who works for the National Health Service.

"This virus has affected me, I have had family members die, I have friends and family in hospital," Thomas said.

"I have someone who has a funeral tomorrow and none of us can go, and my daughter works for the NHS and I am petrified for her.

"I have all this fear so I don't just want to share happiness, I want people to see the reality of what is going on in the world right now."

The former British and Irish Lions captain revealed in 2019 that he was HIV positive and talked of his fear around keeping the condition a secret.

But Thomas says he is now "as real as I can be", as he supports his family.

"I have lived my lies, I got rid of the skeletons in my closet, I don't even have the closet anymore," said Thomas.

"I'm happy today because I have dealt with my fear, I will do what I can to help my family through this difficult time.

"I think sometimes people are scared of that or they think I am being weak or seeking attention but it is not, it is about how I can help other people."

'No justification' for Johnson comments

Thomas, who also played rugby league for Wales, also spoke of feeling "physically sick" when reading comments directed at Prime Minister Boris Johnson on social media.

Mr Johnson, 55, was admitted to hospital with coronavirus symptoms on Sunday and spent Monday night in intensive care.

"When I read a lot of messages I felt physically sick, there was one which said they were hoping he dies and it was painful," Thomas said.

"Are we really living in a society where people can justify saying that because they disagree with something he has done or what he represents? That is not justification to want someone dead.

"He's got family, he's got friends and a partner with an unborn child.

"Not long ago on social media we were saying to be kind and all of a sudden a lot of people have forgotten about that."