Dougie Morgan: Former Scotland coach and British & Irish Lion dies aged 73

Dougie Morgan (right) made 21 appearances for Scotland in the 1970s

Former British & Irish Lion and Scotland coach Dougie Morgan has died at the age of 73 after a long illness.

Scrum-half Morgan represented Scotland on 21 occasions in the 1970s, captaining the side in his final Five Nations campaign in 1978.

In 1977, he appeared in two Tests on the Lions tour of New Zealand.

Morgan moved into coaching, and was part of the Scotland set-up for the 1990 Grand Slam win, before taking charge in 1993.

After a poor start to his tenure, when Scotland went nine games without a win, he guided the team to a Grand Slam decider in 1995 against England.

Morgan also led them to the quarter-finals of that year's World Cup, where they lost to New Zealand, before standing down.

He is survived by wife Doreen and his family, including former Scotland international and son-in-law Graham Shiel, and grandson, Charlie Shiel, who plays for Edinburgh.

'A great friend & companion' - tributes

Sir Ian McGeechan, left, said he has memories of Morgan that he will always cherish

Former Scotland & Lions coach Sir Ian McGeechan: "Dougie was a team-mate who became a very good friend during an association which covered four decades.

"He was hugely competitive and a talented sportsman, had a deep understanding of the game and was tactically very aware.

"I will never forget him standing on Gareth Edwards' foot to distract him whilst trying to put the ball into the scrum, an approach which stopped Wales playing and we ultimately won the game.

"He was a great room-mate and always had a mug of tea waiting by the bedside in a morning. He was a great friend and companion. I have memories I will always cherish and be very thankful for knowing Dougie."

Richie Dixon, who succeeded Morgan as Scotland coach: "As a player, he was very astute and combative and a natural leader and his record for Scotland and the Lions speaks for itself.

"As a coach, he was very much a thinker. He was just hellbent on making things good. He will be sadly missed."

Current Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "Dougie was a hugely popular figure in his time as manager of the national team.

"He was someone who enjoyed having a laugh with the players, although he kept his natural competitive instinct whenever we took him on at pool or on the golf course.

"He has contributed a huge amount to Scottish rugby and he'll be sorely missed."