Coronavirus: Former Wales captain Ryan Jones to run NHS charity garden marathon

Ryan Jones finishes the Newport marathon in 2018

Grand Slam winning former Wales rugby captain Ryan Jones will run a marathon in his garden on Saturday, 4 April.

He is supporting a campaign to raise extra resources for the Swansea Bay University LHB charitable fund during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Newport-born Jones, 39, is currently the Welsh Rugby Union's performance director.

The ex-Ospreys forward has already substantially surpassed the £500 target on his justgiving page.

Explaining his plans Jones said: "Like many I am confined to my home and as this situation plays out before me, I am just amazed at the strength of the human spirit and the generosity of so many.

"Those giving of their time not because it's a job but because they care, those putting the risk to their own health to one side because they care.

"You truly are an inspiration and I just wanted to try and support you."

He estimates the run will require around 700 lengths of his garden.

Ryan Jones celebrates his third Grand Slam success with Wales in 2012

Jones won 75 caps for Wales, winning the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2005 and then as captain in 2008 and 2012.

He held the record for the most number of games as Wales skipper - 33 - until that was surpassed by Sam Warburton in 2015.

Jones made 3 appearances for the British and Irish Lions on their 2005 tour of New Zealand. He was also a late call up for the Lions 2009 trip to South Africa, but arrived injured and did not play.

His playing career ended in 2014 on medical advice because of recurring shoulder injuries and in 2016 was appointed the WRU's head of rugby participation. He took up his current role in 2019.

Jones who lives in Swansea said he will be posting updates throughout the challenge on his instagram account.