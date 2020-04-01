Michael Fatialofa: Worcester Warriors lock continues recovery after spinal injury

Michael Fatialofa was in his second season at Sixways after joining from New Zealand Super Rugby side Hurricanes

Michael Fatialofa says being able to walk again is just the “tip of the iceberg” as he continues his recovery from a serious spinal injury.

The Worcester Warriors lock walked unaided in March less than 11 weeks after suffering the injury in a game against Saracens on 4 January.

It left the 27-year-old in intensive care for more than two weeks.

“My hands are probably the hardest thing for me - getting my hands functioning," Fatialofa told 1 NEWS.

“My left hand pretty much does nothing.”

Fatialofa was diagnosed with a spinal contusion, which causes compression on the spine, and he subsequently had surgery to relieve the pressure on his spinal cord.

“Walking is the tip of the iceberg with these types of injuries,“ he added.

“From my neck down, I couldn’t feel anything or move anything.

“It was pretty scary, and I was really short of breath because the spinal cord was compressed and I was just kinda trying to breathe.

“It’s a time that’s tough to think about. I heard some people die next to me. It was quite traumatising. All I could hear was a beeper go off, everyone rush in and then I have a new roommate the next day.”