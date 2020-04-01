Coronavirus: Pay cuts to hit Wales professional game

Chairman Gareth Davies speaking at the Welsh Rugby Union Annual General Meeting in November 2019

Welsh Rugby Union [WRU] chairman Gareth Davies says the policy of pay cuts for WRU bosses and coaches will be rolled out to the professional game.

Chief executive Martyn Phillips and Wales head coach Wayne Pivac are among those who will take a 25% pay cut while others will have a 10% reduction.

"This policy is also to be extended to the professional game across Wales," Davies explained.

Negotiations are ongoing on player salary and regional rugby cuts.

The Professional Rugby Board [PRB], the body which runs the professional game in Wales and represents the WRU and four regions, are working on the details.

Discussions are happening between the PRB and Welsh Rugby Players Association [WRPA] about the issue of players pay.

"We are all in this together and, together, we will see it through," said Davies.

"It is our collective aim to ensure Welsh rugby remains intact through this current period of enforced inaction, so that we can pick up again where we left off when the time comes."

"We are doing all we can to make this happen and are grateful for the cooperation of all as we take each necessary step towards achieving this goal."

WRU chief executive Phillips said Wales regional rugby's showpiece double-header event known as Judgement Day, which was originally planned for 18 April, was postponed rather than cancelled.

Pro14 bosses have announced an indefinite suspension of the season but Phillips has not ruled out Judgement Day being rescheduled if there is a resumption of the league campaign.

"Judgement Day is the kind of event that could fit flexibly into any re-scheduled season, what a way to start off any resumption in playing, for example," added Phillips.

"As with the Scotland Six Nations match, we urge all supporters to hold onto their tickets for the time being, of course refunds will be available if we re-schedule and you can't make the new time.

"But, for now, we are hoping for a resumption in rugby one day soon, giving the opportunity to re-activate all tickets."

Phillips also said work had started turning the Principality Stadium into a fully functional, temporary field hospital to provide around 2,000 extra beds to NHS Wales.

Work has also begun on setting up another field hospital at The Vale Resort, Hensol, on the site of the WRU National Centre of Excellence where the Wales teams train. It will provide 290 additional beds.