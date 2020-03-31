Wayne Pivac and WRU chief Martyn Phillips take 25% wage cuts amid pandemic

Wales coach Wayne Pivac and Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Martyn Phillips will each take a 25% pay cut because of the coronavirus crisis.

The WRU has also announced other some staff members will take a 10% wage cut as it tries to meet financial challenges while the sport is on hold.

The measures will come into force on Wednesday, 1 April.

"I have been struck by the efforts and attitude of all WRU staff during this crisis," said Phillips.

With no stadium events happening and pressure on other income streams, and following in depth reviews of potential 'return to rugby' dates, the governing body has implemented what it describes as "a comprehensive plan for cost savings".

The first part of that plan, the reduction of outgoings and a review of ongoing projects, has already delivered cash savings for the WRU.

Phase two included a review of staff costs.

Senior rugby staff will join Pivac, Phillips and some fellow WRU executives in taking take a 25% salary reduction.

Government scheme

According to business need, further staff will take pay cuts of either 25% or 10% with the difference broadly accounted for by the extent to which roles are directly related to professional rugby.

Furloughing, in accordance with the government's Job Retention Scheme, will be implemented where applicable until the end of May.

"As businesses across the country are faced with similar difficult decisions, adopting this new policy was made all the more challenging as everywhere you look everyone at the WRU has 'rolled up their sleeves' and adapted," said Phillips.

