Moldova prop Gheorghe Gajion to leave Ospreys for French club Aurillac

Gheorghe Gajion receives treatment
Gheorghe Gajion has previously played in Italy and France

Moldova prop Gheorghe Gajion will leave Ospreys at the end of 2019-20 to play in French rugby's second tier.

The 27-year-old will play in Pro2 for Aurillac after signing a two-year deal.

Gajion joined Ospreys for 2018-19 and his place in Ospreys' squad will be filled by Bristol Bears' Nicky Thomas, who is returning to his home region.

Ospreys stated: "We would like to thank Gajion for his contribution to the region and wish him all the best for the future."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you