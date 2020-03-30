Lewis Thiede: Bristol Bears prop to leave at end of Premiership season

Lewis Thiede has made 31 appearances to date for Bristol Bears

Bristol Bears prop Lewis Thiede will leave at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has featured 31 times for the Bears since arriving in the summer of 2018 from Ealing, a club he is reportedly set to rejoin.

The Championship season has already finished as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, while the Premiership has been suspended until at least 14 April.

"Lewis departs at the end of his contract with our best wishes and full support," said Bristol boss Pat Lam.