Rugby quiz: Lockdown 'Lock-Off' - test your second row knowledge

Alun Wyn Jones (r) and Paul O'Connell both captained the British and Irish Lions

Locks make great leaders. Martin Johnson and John Eales both lifted the World Cup.

Paul O'Connell, Alun Wyn Jones, Victor Matfield and Scott Murray have all captained their countries whilst Sam Whitelock is tipped as a future All Blacks skipper.

But which of them is tallest? Who has played the most games or scored the most points?

Looking for something to do in the lockdown? Why not get stuck in to our 'Lock-Off' quiz?