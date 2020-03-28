Coronavirus: Wales' Aaron Wainwright says regular contact is key amid uncertainty

Aaron Wainwright made his debut for Wales in June 2018

Dragons and Wales back-rower Aaron Wainwright says regular contact with team-mates and coaches is the key to coping with uncertainty over when rugby will resume.

The Pro14 season is suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, while the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have been postponed.

Dragons have not played since 6 March.

"WhatsApp groups, conference calls and chats with the team really do help," said Wainwright, 22.

"You can get motivation off the others."

Wainwright has 21 caps for Wales after a rapid rise to the top and has clocked up 48 Dragons appearances in less than three years of senior rugby.

He says conference calls with regional colleagues and WhatsApp messaging with Wales team-mates have helped him deal with the sudden move from a team environment to remaining at home.

"It's been a weird one to try to settle into, but everyone around us has been great," he told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"The Dragons and the union have given us weights to take home, so it's about trying to train as much as possible.

"If you see one of the boys doing a session in their house, that'll motivate you to do the same.

Media playback is not supported on this device Welsh rugby stars are encouraging people to stay at home to protect the NHS

"Then when things do kick back off, we'll all be in the same place on fitness. We've got to try to stay out of the way, but at the same time keep up high spirits."

Wainwright has praised his region's efforts to help others, through making Rodney Parade available for NHS testing and setting up the 'Dragons Deliver' scheme to try to support house-bound elderly or disabled supporters.

"The region are really good at getting out into the community, and it's great to see stuff like that," he added.

"The key workers are doing a great job, the NHS and support staff, so if we can support them as much as possible them everyone benefits from it.

"The region can do a lot to help the community in these unprecedented times."