Coronavirus: Rodney Parade to become a fast-track test site for NHS staff

Rodney Parade has become a fast-track coronavirus testing location for front-line National Health Service (NHS) staff working for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB).

The Newport stadium hosts Dragons and Newport RFC rugby teams and League Two football side Newport County.

But with the sports on hold amid the pandemic, their home will have a new purpose.

The health board fears being "overwhelmed" by cases.

ABUHB emphasised the drive-through testing station was "fundamental during this time when the most vulnerable people need us most".

The board added the Rodney Parade facility would "help us get our teams back in to work on the front line".

A Dragons statement said the venue "has been provided free of charge as a base firstly for front-line NHS staff to check if they have the virus and are able to return or continue working on the front line".

The general public have been told the venue is for "NHS staff only".

"Anyone showing symptoms of Coronavirus (a high temperature or a new, continuous cough) should contact the NHS 111 service," read the statement.

Dragons managing director Mark Jones said: "The health service and care workers are doing an incredible job in such difficult circumstances, so we are happy to offer our help and support in any way we can.

"Playing our part in the local community is the at heart of what we're about at the Dragons and in times of crisis people stick together to help their community.

"We would urge everyone to follow the latest NHS advice on protecting themselves from the virus, particularly to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel."

The development came after the Principality Stadium, Wales' national stadium, was offered for use to help authorities tackle coronavirus.

Welsh Pro14 region Scarlets have also made their Parc y Scarlets rugby stadium in Llanelli available.