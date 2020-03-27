Jamie Roberts leaves South Africa hours before coronavirus lockdown

Jamie Roberts made his Stormers debut against the Hurricanes in February

Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jamie Roberts is on his way home from South Africa, flying out before the country went into lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

He had intended to stay in Cape Town, but said on Twitter it would be best to be "home in the UK during this unprecedented time".

Roberts had joined Super Rugby side Stormers from Bath in January.

He played 10 games for them before Super Rugby was put on hold.

South Africa began a lockdown at midnight on Thursday, 26 March.

Roberts was on a flight around several hours before the lockdown began.

Speaking on 21 March, Roberts said he would enter self-isolation for two weeks if he returned to the United Kingdom.

He has allowed an NHS medic to use his flat in Cardiff to help with the fight against coronavirus.