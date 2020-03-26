England coach Eddie Jones agrees to 25% pay cut

England head coach Eddie Jones will take a pay cut of more than 25% as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Jones has joined the Rugby Football Union's (RFU) highest-paid executives in accepting a reduction to help limit the financial impact of the pandemic.

The RFU is braced for revenue losses of up to £50m.

"When I contacted Eddie regarding our executive pay reduction proposals he immediately agreed," said RFU chief executive officer Bill Sweeney.

The RFU is also in consultation with the rest of the England coaching staff over a three-month pay cut.

