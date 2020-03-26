Brett Beukeboom: Cornish Pirates captain announces retirement aged 30

Brett Beuekboom was appointed Cornish Pirates captain in the summer of 2018

Cornish Pirates captain Brett Beukeboom has retired with immediate effect.

The Canada international lock, 30, played 107 times for the Pirates after joining the club from Plymouth Albion following the 2015 World Cup.

He intended to retire at the end of the season, but with the Championship curtailed because of coronavirus he has announced his decision early.

"Everyone made my stay unbelievable and I will cherish my memories on and off the pitch,” Beukeboom said.

“Naturally, I would have liked to personally express appreciation to everyone in person, however due to the recent pandemic this was not advisable.“

Beukeboom, who won the last of his 35 caps in a World Cup qualifier against Hong Kong in November 2018, is now back in his native Ontario.

"He’s been a real stalwart of the side, putting a hell of a shift in body-wise, plus leading the team fantastically in the captaincy role,” Pirates’ forwards coach Alan Paver said.

“As for his decision to return home to start a fresh life, it is one we respect and have known about for a long time.

”Although we’ll miss him, Brett will not be forgotten because of the man he is and the contribution he has made.”