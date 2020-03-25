Ratu Tagive: Glasgow Warriors wing signs new deal until 2022

Ratu Tagive's Glasgow Warriors performances led to a Scotland call-up

Winger Ratu Tagive says he could not "have imagined going anywhere else" after agreeing a new two-year deal with Glasgow Warriors.

Tagive debuted for Glasgow in 2017 but has enjoyed a breakthrough season this year with two tries in six appearances.

His form earned the Australia-born 28-year-old a first Scotland call-up for the Six Nations and he has now committed to the club until 2022.

"It was a really easy decision for me," said Tagive.

"Warriors gave me my initial crack, and to be able to pay that back and stay on makes me incredibly happy.

"It's been an amazing year on the field for me. I couldn't ask for much more - to get my Heineken Champions Cup debut and then my first international call-up has been incredible."

Incoming head coach Danny Wilson welcomed Tagive's extended stay and says he will be an important part of his squad next season.

"Ratu's development has been clear for all to see since he arrived at Scotstoun," Wilson said. "He's flourished as part of the Glasgow environment, I'm really looking forward to working with him."