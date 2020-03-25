Steve Diamond: Sale director of rugby takes on interim chief executive role

Steve Diamond had a previous spell as Sale chief executive in 2012

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond has taken on the role of interim chief executive.

Diamond is doubling up after Sharks CEO Jon Dorsett went into self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“During this challenging time, I hope the Sharks family are all safe and looking out for one another,” Diamond told the club website.

Sale are second in the Premiership table, but the competition is suspended until at least 24 April.

Nine rounds of matches and the play-offs are still scheduled to take place once the league resumes.