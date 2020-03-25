Ben Moon: England prop signs long-term Exeter Chiefs deal

Ben Moon's most recent England appearance was against Scotland at Twickenham in March 2019

Exeter Chiefs and England prop Ben Moon has signed a new long-term contract with the Premiership club.

The 30-year-old academy graduate has scored 11 tries in 259 appearances for the Chiefs since making his first-team debut in October 2008.

”To be at one club your whole career is pretty rare these days,” he told the club website.

“The fact it’s my hometown club as well, it’s brilliant, and I feel very privileged to be part of the Chiefs.”

Moon has made eight international appearances since making his Test debut against South Africa in November 2018.

The Devon side have not disclosed the length of his new deal at Sandy Park.

Exeter are top of the Premiership table, but the competition has been suspended until at least 24 April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nine rounds of matches and the play-offs are still scheduled to take place.