Olly Cracknell: Ospreys flanker signs two-year deal

Olly Cracknell signed for Ospreys in 2014 after playing stints in South Africa and with north Wales team RGC

Flanker Olly Cracknell has signed a new two-year deal with Ospreys.

The 25-year-old made his 100th appearance for the region in February after making his debut in 2015.

He played six times for Wales Under-20s and was called up to the Wales squad for the 2017 Six Nations.

"I am pleased to be committing the next two years to the Ospreys. We have had a tough few seasons, but I am confident we are now on the rise," said Cracknell.

"My 50th and 100th caps are two of my proudest moments in rugby, because I know that I have had to work hard to get those games in what has always been a fiercely competitive back row."

When the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cracknell led the Pro14 stats for the most tackles made in 2019-20 with 171.

"Olly ticks all the boxes for a modern blindside flanker - he is tough, durable and thrives on hard graft," said Ospreys general manager Dan Griffiths.

"The consistency of his training and matchday numbers display this appetite for work and these are qualities that make him a great asset to the squad and team-mates to play alongside."