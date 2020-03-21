Michael Fatialofa: 'Miracle' Worcester lock walks unaided after serious neck injury

Michael Fatialofa's wife Tatiana shared a video of him walking, describing it as a "miracle"

Worcester lock Michael Fatialofa has walked unaided less than 11 weeks after a serious neck injury left him in intensive care.

The 27-year-old has been in hospital since suffering the injury in a game against Saracens on 4 January.

"You're witnessing a miracle that even medical professionals can't explain," wrote Fatialofa's wife Tatiana with a video of him walking on Instagram.

"They are so shook by his progress given his critical level of injury."

She added: "He was literally paralysed from the neck down just 10 weeks ago and currently spinal cord injuries do not have a clinical cure, but my amazing husband is proof that god is never limited to human wisdom. So so so thankful."

Fatialofa was diagnosed with a spinal contusion, which causes compression on the spine, and had surgery to relieve the pressure on his spinal cord.

The forward spent more than a fortnight in intensive care at St Mary's Hospital, London before being transferred to Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire.

Though Tatiana Fatialofa celebrated her husband's progress, she added that the amount of time the couple can spend together will likely be reduced as the hospital makes changes to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

"We've been advised by the hospital that visiting probably will be reduced to only one hour soon and while I understand completely it's still so hard on the heart," she explained.

Worcester Warriors' home game against Harlequins on 11 April was due to act as a fundraiser for the New Zealand-born lock, but this game will not go ahead with the Premiership currently suspended until 14 April.