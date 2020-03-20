Coronavirus: Wales coach backs Rugby U20 Championship cancellation

Gareth Williams has been in charge of Wales Under-20s since the start of 2019

Wales coach Gareth Williams said he backs the decision to cancel this summer's World Rugby U20 Championship.

It was due to be held in Italy, the European country worst affected by coronavirus, between 28 June and 18 July.

Men and women's World Rugby Sevens competitions have also been postponed.

"Naturally, we are disappointed with the cancellation, but it's wholly understandable with the challenges the world faces," said Williams.

"We'd like to commend World Rugby in making an early decision that allows us to consider contingencies in working together with the regions in regards to the player's development."

Wales had been drawn in a difficult Pool B alongside New Zealand, Australia and Georgia.

World Rugby have also announced that some Rugby World Cup qualifying events have been postponed while the Olympic Games Repechage qualification tournament set to take place in June is under review.

"We will continue to do everything in our power to protect the wellbeing of the global rugby family," said World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont.

"At this extraordinary time, we are united in our commitment to finding ways of ensuring that on-field activity can resume as soon as it is safe and possible to do so."