Welsh Rugby Union: Ieaun Evans among national council member candidates

Ieuan Evans previously held the record for the most Wales caps as captain with 28

The Welsh Rugby Union has announced Ieuan Evans, Nigel Davies and John Manders as the three candidates standing to be national council member.

Clubs have until 30 April to vote for their preferred candidate to take the role previously held by Mark Taylor.

Meanwhile, the WRU's extraordinary general meeting (EGM), scheduled for 29 March, has been cancelled due to government advise on coronavirus.

Clubs requested the meeting to ask for changes to current funding model.

"In light of the current government advice, it would be inappropriate to hold a meeting with a large number of attendees at this time," said a WRU statement.

"We have no alternative other than to postpone the extraordinary general meeting that was scheduled for 29 March 2020 until further notice."

National council member candidate Evans is a former Wales and British and Irish Lions wing who captained his country of 28 occasions.

The 55-year-old is the fourth highest try scorer for Wales, crossing 34 times in his 79 caps.

Like Evans, Davies represented Wales and is now chief executive at Merthyr.

The former centre was appointed Wales head coach in 2007 before holding the same role at Scarlets for four years.

The final candidate Manders is a former police sergeant and the current chairman of Old Illtydians.