Coronavirus: The funeral of Wales centre Matthew J Watkins will be streamed online

The funeral of former Wales rugby player Matthew J Watkins is to be streamed online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watkins died earlier this month at the age of 41 with a rare form of pelvic cancer.

A large gathering had been expected at Thornhill Crematorium in Cardiff on Tuesday, 31 March.

However, because of social distancing it has been requested only close friends and relatives should attend.

In a statement on their website Blackwood's Woodfield Park Funeral Directors said: "During these uncertain times we ask that only family and close friends attend Matthew's funeral service.

"This may be subject to change and further restrictions pending government advice.

"This is simply to help protect the family and staff that will be in attendance.

"The funeral service will be streamed online for anyone wishing to see from the safety of their own home - details of how to view the service will be posted.

"Please check this notice again closer to the time of the funeral.

"We please ask you to respect this decision and thank you for your co-operation at what we appreciate is a very hard time for the family."

Matthew J Watkins won the last of his Wales caps on tour to Argentina in 2006

Watkins, who won 18 caps for Wales between 2003 and 2006, played for Dragons, Scarlets and Gloucester.

He retired in 2011 and revealed in 2013 he had a rare form of pelvic cancer.