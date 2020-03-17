Coronavirus: Melrose Sevens postponed

This year's Melrose Sevens tournament has been postponed due to the cornavirus pandemic, organisers have announced.

The annual event was due to take place from 9-12 April but has been called off, with a spokesman saying "no chances" were being taken.

The event would have included several tournaments across the weekend as well as a quiz and a concert.

"We understand this will be a bitter disappointment," said a statement.

"The evolving situation obliges us as a responsible organisation to take all reasonable measures to protect people's health. That goes for the local community and for everyone that would be traveling to Melrose for the rugby and entertainment events.

"Melrose Rugby Ltd will now engage with all the teams and sponsors involved, and work with all parties to agree a date later this year that works for everyone."