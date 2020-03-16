Coronavirus: Premiership rugby suspended, European games postponed

The Premiership Cup final between Sale and Harlequins, scheduled for Sunday, was cancelled after a Harlequins staff member reported flu-like symptoms.

England's Premiership has been suspended for five weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The period of inactivity takes in four scheduled rounds of matches, with the weekend of 24-26 April currently identified for the resumption.

The quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, scheduled for 3, 4 and 5 April, have also been postponed.

The Pro14 and Top 14 leagues were suspended indefinitely last week.

There are nine rounds of Premiership matches remaining before the scheduled semi-finals and final in June.

Exeter lead the table by five points after 13 rounds of fixtures.

The decision to suspend action followed a meeting of the league's Rugby Committee. A statement is expected later on Monday.

The Premiership Cup final between Sale and Harlequins, scheduled for Sunday, was postponed on Friday after a Harlequins staff member reported flu-like symptoms, meaning there were no English top-flight fixtures played at the weekend.

The decision on the European matches was taken after a conference call of the Board of European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR).

A statement said: "While respecting all further directives by governments and local authorities, EPCR remains committed to trying to find a solution which will enable it to complete the 2019-20 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup tournaments at such a time as that aligns with preventative measures undertaken by an overwhelming majority of sport's governing bodies and tournament organisers in Europe.

"EPCR's priority is the health and welfare of players and club staff, and an update regarding the knockout stages of the tournaments will be communicated to all stakeholders as soon as practicable."