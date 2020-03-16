Cornish Pirates 'take precautions' for coronavirus ahead of Ampthill victory

Robin Wedlake's try early in the second half put the Pirates in control

Cornish Pirates backs coach Gavin Cattle says he and his team took all the necessary precautions against coronavirus as they won 30-13 at Ampthill in the Championship.

Rory Parata's try just before half-time saw the Pirates trail just 13-11 at the break before Robin Wedlake scored early in the second half to put them ahead.

Dan Frost added two tries and they did not concede after the break.

It was one of only three professional rugby games to be played in the UK.

Newcastle's win over Bedford on Friday night and Coventry's win at Doncaster also went ahead, but the Premiership Cup final and Pro 14 were suspended over coronavirus fears.

Three Championship matches were also postponed while the Premiership will discuss how to react to coronavirus on Monday, with a postponement of games expected.

"Most of the talk was on the bus on the way up because you see fixtures getting cancelled and it's a bit strange, it's a bit like a film really," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"Ultimately we've taken all the precautions we can, I'm just glad we got this fixture under way and we'll see what next week brings."

Asked if he thought the Championship could be postponed or cancelled, he said: "I'm not sure what will happen with our competition, but it looks like most sport's going that way.

"It would be a real anti-climax, but let's face it, rugby's small compared to a pandemic, you've just got to do the best for the health of everyone who's out there."