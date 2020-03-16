Coronavirus: Scotland women rugby player released from hospital

Scotland Women trained at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday before Saturday's match was called off

The Scotland Women player who had contracted coronavirus has now been released from hospital, Scottish rugby has confirmed.

The player is "feeling back to normal" and no longer needs to self-isolate, nor do the seven members of the Scotland playing and management staff who had been taking precautions.

Scotland's home Six Nations tie with France had been postponed as a result.

Their previous game in Italy was also called off.

Philip Doyle's Scotland side have picked up one losing bonus point after a narrow loss in Ireland was followed by a heavy home defeat by England.