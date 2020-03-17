Jim Telfer at 80: Scotland rugby legend's greatest quotes

Media playback is not supported on this device Living with Lions: Telfer's stirring Everest speech

The great Jim Telfer is 80. The former headmaster played for Scotland and the British and Irish Lions, before becoming one of the greatest coaches in the game.

Telfer coached Scotland to the Grand Slam in 1984 and, as assistant to Sir Ian McGeechan, to his second Grand Slam in 1990. He also won the Five Nations in 1999 during his second spell as Scotland coach.

His success was built on not just a vast knowledge of rugby, but a towering presence and ability to deliver a punch with his words.

Here BBC Scotland takes a look back at some of the most memorable quotes from Telfer.

'There's honest ones, and the rest'

The documentary 'Living with Lions' captured the British and Irish Lions on their victorious tour of South Africa. Telfer was the forwards coach, and the documentary captured many great speeches.

The first of two that have become part of rugby folklore is the 'Honest Player' speech, delivered in Telfer's typical quiet growl.

"There are two types of rugby players," he told the squad. "There's honest ones, and there's the rest.

"The honest player gets up in the morning and looks himself in the mirror, and sets his standard. Sets his stall out, and says I'm going to get better. I'm going to get better. I'm going to get better.

"He doesn't complain about the food, or the beds, or buses, or the referees. Or all these sorts of things. These are just peripheral things that weak players have always complained about. The dishonest player.

"What's accepted over there is not accepted over here. It's not accepted by us - me and you. So, from now on the page is turned. We're in a new book, different attitudes. We're honest with ourselves."

Factfile: Jim Telfer After making his name as a back row with Melrose, he made his Scotland debut in 1964 Earned 25 caps for his country, most of which as captain Only Scotland international to have played New Zealand, South Africa and Australia without losing Selected for two Lions tours - 1966 (Australia & New Zealand) and 1968 (South Africa) Played eight Tests for the Lions Was Lions head coach on the 1983 tour to New Zealand Coached Scotland to a first Grand Slam for 59 years in 1984 Alongside Ian McGeechan, coached Scotland to another Grand Slam in 1990 Teamed up with McGeechan again to lead the Lions to a series victory in South Africa in 1997 As head coach he led Scotland to the title in the final Five Nations in 1999

'This is your Everest'

Ahead of the first Test with South Africa on that 1997 tour, Telfer was tasked with firing up the forwards ahead of the clash with the world champions. And the Scot didn't miss.

He was captured in the moments before he unleashed his most memorable soliloquy prowling the room gruffly mumbling to himself, before delivering a near-perfect speech moments later.

A fearsome forward line of including the likes of Martin Johnson, Keith Wood, Tom Smith, Lawrence Dallaglio and Rob Wainright hung on every word in silence.

Telfer told them: "You have an awesome responsibility on the eight individual forwards' shoulders, awesome responsibility. This is your [bleep] Everest, boys. Very few ever get a chance in rugby terms to get for the top of Everest. You have the chance today.

"Being picked is the easy bit. To win for the Lions in a Test match is the ultimate, but you'll not do it unless you put your bodies on the line."

The Lions won the first Test 25-16 in Cape Town.

'Eddie Jones? Like Trump, he wants to be the big man'

England's Australian-born coach Eddie Jones has never been shy in front of the camera, and has been happy to be quoted on his opinion of others nations, something that has left Telfer less than impressed.

"Eddie Jones doesn't want to beat teams, he wants to demolish them, which I find a bit disappointing," Telfer told BBC Scotland.

"To me, he's building his whole team on set-piece and the building of the attack comes secondary. Having coached Australia and Japan you would have thought the opposite would be the case. The way he speaks, it's a bit like Donald Trump. He wants to be the big man, you know?"

'Twickenham, I find intimidating'

Scotland's haven't won against England at Twickenham since 1983. As if that wasn't grim enough, they also lost that epic World Cup quarter-final against Australia there in 2015. To Scots, this is rugby's biggest graveyard, protected by all manner of ghosts.

"Twickenham, I find intimidating, the whole atmosphere is intimidating, there's so many of them, three tiers of them," said Telfer. "If you ever think about wanting separation from England just sit 10 minutes in Twickenham and listen to them.

"They think they're superior and a lot of them will come from the south-east, bags of money and bags of this and bags of that. They don't really appreciate the other team."