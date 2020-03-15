GB Olympics trials: Holly Nixon fourth on injury return as Rebecca Shorten wins

Rebecca Shorten has been a regular in the Great Britain set up

Belfast rower Rebecca Shorten and her partner Rowan McKellar won the women's pairs at the Great Britain Olympic trials.

Enniskillen's Holly Nixon was fourth in the single sculls final on her return from long-term injury.

The Olympic trials took place behind closed doors in Caversham.

Great Britain has already qualified in 10 of the 14 Olympic classes including the likely boats that Shorten and Nixon would be selected in.

Injury has kept Nixon out for two years with her last international regatta the 2017 World Championships in the USA when she won a bronze medal in the women's quad sculls.

Nixon's race was won by Rio Olympic silver medalist Vicky Thornley.

As well as GB's boats, Ireland has qualified four, including the men's double sculls where Banbridge's Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne are the World Silver medalists although both countries still have hopes of sending more rowers to the Tokyo Games.

World Rowing has postponed the third World Cup of the season due to take place in Lucerne, Switzerland from 22-24 May. It follows their announcement last week calling off the first two World Cups which where to have been held in Italy.

The final Olympic qualification regatta which was to precede the World Cup in Lucerne has also been abandoned with new criteria for Tokyo yet to be decided.

No decision has yet to be taken on the European Championships due to take place in Poznan, Poland from 5-7 June with another announcement from FISA, the world governing body, expected on Tuesday 17 March.