Welsh rugby: WRU announce suspension until end of March

The Welsh Rugby Union [WRU] has announced a suspension of all forms of rugby in Wales for the remainder of the month due to coronavirus.

Sporadic community level matches did take place on Saturday, 14 March.

A ban will be enforced from 18:00 GMT until and including Monday, 30 March.

"The WRU has taken this decision in the interests of players, supporters, volunteers, referees, stakeholders and Welsh communities in general," the WRU announced in a statement.

The WRU said the decision had been made having considered "expert medical advice."

The measures come after WRU chairman Gareth Davies yesterday defended the decision to postpone Wales' Six Nations match against Scotland in Cardiff just 24 hours before kick-off.

The WRU had said earlier on Friday that the game at the Principality Stadium would go ahead but then called it off because of the coronavirus outbreak.