Ian Madigan: Ireland fly-half to join Ulster in summer

Ireland fly-half Ian Madigan will join Ulster in summer from English Premiership side Bristol.

Madigan, 30, has spent the last three years with Bristol and helped gain promotion from the Championship in 2017-18.

The move back to Ireland will means that fly-half will be eligible for international selection for the first time since leaving Leinster for Bordeaux in the summer of 2016.

Madigan has 30 senior Ireland caps.

The fly-half will arrive in Belfast on a one-year deal.

"Given Ian's skillset, and the fit it can have with our style of play, I'm confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad both on and off the pitch," said head coach Dan McFarland.

Madigan was chief back-up to current international captain Johnny Sexton at both club and county for several seasons, and started Ireland's 2015 World Cup quarter-final defeat by Argentina.

Madigan kicked eight points off the bench as Ireland beat France in their final pool game of the 2015 World Cup

However the Dublin native fell down the pecking order under former head coach Joe Schmidt, prompting him to step away from the Ireland set-up with a move to the French Top 14 having made his last Ireland appearance in a 19-13 defeat by South Africa in June 2016.

Madigan will provide extra competition for Ulster's number 10 jersey, currently occupied by Billy Burns who has impressed since joining the province from Gloucester for the beginning of the 2018-19 campaign.

Burns' form was rewarded with a call-up to head coach Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad, however the Ulster fly-half did not feature in any of the three matchday squads before the tournament was cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.