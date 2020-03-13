Jersey Reds, Guernsey FC and Jersey Bulls have matches postponed due to coronavirus fears

Jersey Reds lost to league leaders Newcastle Falcons in their last fixture

Jersey Reds' trip to Nottingham, Guernsey FC's game at Sevenoaks and Jersey Bulls' game with Westside have been called off due to coronavirus.

It is understood two Reds players were on the same flight back to Jersey from London Gatwick as an infected person.

The pair have not displayed any symptoms, but have been asked to self-isolate by the Jersey Health Authority.

Guernsey's government has advised against non-essential travel to and from the island with immediate effect.

In a statement Championship rugby said: "This precautionary decision was taken in the interests of the health of all players and management in both teams as well as the public they would have come into contact with,"

Jersey are currently seventh in the Championship, level on points with sixth-placed Nottingham and discussions on a new date for the game will take place in due course.

Guernsey FC will not fly to their next game at Sevenoaks Town, although all of the Isthmian League's matches for the next seven days have been postponed.

Guernsey FC said in a statement: "We apologise to all fans for any inconvenience but trust everyone will understand that we are all facing an unprecedented situation.

"We will continue to take advice, review the situation and make a further statement next week."

Meanwhile Jersey Bulls, who play in the Combined Counties League Division One, say that their opponents Westside 'understandably didn't want to risk their players' health so have decided not to travel'.