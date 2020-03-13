Coronavirus: French rugby's suspension means Toulouse v Ulster looks certain to be postponed

Ulster are scheduled to face Toulouse at the Ernest Wallon Stadium on 5 April

Ulster's European Champions Cup quarter-final away to Toulouse on 5 April looks certain to be postponed after all French rugby was suspended.

France's rugby federation announced the suspension on Friday morning because of the coronavirus outbreak.

French Rugby president Bernard Laporte said the decision had been taken in the "very high national interest".

"We ask our entire network to scrupulously respect these instructions," said Laporte.

"All championships, of all categories without exception, are suspended, as well as all activities of the Rugby Schools, in order to effectively combat the spread of Covid-19."

The French government has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people because of the virus and this weekend's scheduled Six Nations game between France and Ireland in Paris was postponed on Monday.

All Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 football matches in the country are being played behind closed doors until at least 15 April.

On Thursday, an indefinite suspension of the Pro14 - the competition that Ulster and the other three Irish provinces compete in - was announced in addition to the Irish Rugby Football Union saying that no rugby would take place in Ireland until 29 March.