Six Nations: Wales U20 v Scotland U20 (Fri)

Ioan Lloyd made his first start for Bristol Bears in their European Challenge Cup win over Zebre in November.

Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue: Zip World Stadium, Colwyn Bay Date: Friday, 13 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, report on BBC Sport website

Wales Under-20s have made two changes for their final game of the Six Nations against Scotland in Colwyn Bay on Friday.

Scarlets hooker Dom Booth is recalled with Dragons' hooker Will Griffiths on the bench.

Bristol Bears' Ioan Lloyd replaces an injured Jacob Beetham at full-back.

Gareth Williams' side will be bidding to finish the campaign with a third successive win.

Following defeats against Ireland and Italy, Wales secured notable wins over France and England but Williams expects a tough battle.

"It will be good to finish the competition with that momentum but we know how difficult the challenge against Scotland will be," Williams said.

"They have been excellent this season and probably haven't got the results they have deserved."

Wales U20: Ioan Lloyd (Bristol Bears); Frankie Jones (Aberavon), Bradley Roderick (Ospreys), Aneurin Owen (Dragons), Mason Grady (Cardiff Blues); Sam Costelow (Leicester Tigers), Ellis Bevan (Cardiff Met); Theo Bevacqua (Cardiff Blues), Dom Booth (Scarlets), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues), James Fender (Ospreys), Ben Carter (Dragons), Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues), Jac Morgan (Scarlets, capt), Morgan Strong (Ospreys).

Replacements: Will Griffiths (Dragons), Callum Williams (Scarlets), Harri O'Connor (Scarlets), Ed Scragg (Dragons), Gwilym Bradley (Cardiff Blues), Dafydd Buckland (Dragons), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), Luke Scully (Worcester Warriors).