Gordon Reid: Northampton Saints sign Glasgow Warriors and Ayrshire Bulls prop

Gordon Reid's most recent Scotland appearance came in their World Cup defeat by hosts Japan in October

Northampton Saints have signed Scotland prop Gordon Reid until the end of the season to cover Alex Waller's injury.

The 33-year-old joins after playing for both Pro14 side Glasgow Warriors and Super6 club Ayrshire Bulls since November on a partnership deal.

He has 41 international caps and featured in all four of Scotland's World Cup matches last autumn.

"I'm looking forward to getting into training straight away and putting my hand up for selection," Reid said.

He has had two stints at Glasgow - helping them win the Pro12 in 2014-15 - and has also previously spent two seasons in the Premiership with London Irish.

Waller is out for the rest of the campaign with an Achilles injury.

"To get someone of Gordy's quality, straight in from training with Scotland's Six Nations squad, is excellent news for us," said Northampton scrum coach Matt Ferguson.