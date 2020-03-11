Six Nations: Test your knowledge of the Wales-Scotland rivalry

Six Nations 2020: Wales v Scotland
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 14th March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC TV, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Radio Scotland, updates on BBC Radio 5 live & text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland face Wales on Saturday knowing victory will nudge them to the summit of the coronavirus-disrupted Six Nations.

Gregor Townsend's men last won in Wales 18 years ago, when the head coach was still playing, but how much do you know about the rivalry between these famous rugby nations?

