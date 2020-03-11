Rio Dyer: Dragons wing signs new contract

Rio Dyer is a Wales under-20s international

Dragons wing Rio Dyer has signed a new long-term contract with the region.

Dyer, a product of the Dragons' academy, has impressed this season in the Guinness PRO14, European Challenge Cup and Celtic Cup and signs his first professional deal with the Pro14 side.

The 20-year-old was man-of-the-match in the league win over Ospreys in January, where his late try helped secure a memorable victory at Rodney Parade.

Dyer is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

"Rio is an exciting young player who has come through our academy system and earned senior opportunities this season," Dragons rugby director Dean Ryan said.

"We want to develop and retain our best young talent so Rio's new contract is really positive news for us. We can now look forward to his continued development with his home region and return to action next season."

Dyer said: "I'm really pleased to sign the contract and continue my journey at Dragons."