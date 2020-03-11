Matt Evans: Cornish Pirates' Canada back retires at the age of 32

Matt Evans' last appearance was against Yorkshire Carnegie in the Championship Cup in January

Cornish Pirates former Canada back Matt Evans has retired from rugby aged 32.

Evans won 40 caps and played at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups, but has been hampered by injury recently.

He will be staying on at Cornish Pirates, having taken on the role of team manager for the Championship side.

"Obviously it hasn't quite hit me yet that I have retired from playing. However, I can say that I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on the field," Evans told the club website.

"I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead as team manager, and to work closely with the squad, coaches, and backroom staff."

Evans scored 63 tries in 140 Cornish Pirates appearances in a career at the Mennaye which began in October 2011 when he first joined the club, having previously played for Newport Gwent Dragons.

"For me, one of the strengths of the Pirates is the fact that players become attached to the club and there is often a desire to stay on and be involved, our current coaches being fine examples," director of rugby Chris Stirling said.

"Matt has shown throughout the year a real strength and willingness to help, and to use his organisational skills.

"The role of team manager was one hole that we needed to fix, so his response to accept it has made it easy and I feel sure that both Matt and the club will benefit."