Six Nations 2020: Stuart McInally buoyed by improved Scotland defence

Six Nations 2020: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 14th March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC TV, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Radio Scotland, updates on BBC Radio 5 live & text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Stuart McInally says "everyone is now on the same page" as Scotland boast the best defensive record in this year's Six Nations Championship.

After narrow defeats by Ireland and England, the Scots put 17 points on Italy without reply and restricted France to two tries in Sunday's 28-17 home win for Gregor Townsend's side.

The French had been going for the Grand Slam before losing in Edinburgh.

"Our system now is very straightforward," said hooker McInally.

"Everyone is now on the same page of exactly what we are doing."

With new defence specialist Steve Tandy joining the setup in January, Scotland have conceded only 49 points and four tries in four tournament fixtures.

Against the same four opponents last season, Scotland shipped 15 tries.

"We still have our focus on attack and Gregor loves to attack, we won't be substituting any of our attack training for defence training, but we just seemed to be a bit more switched on to what we are doing," McInally added.

The Edinburgh forward said the try he scored against France "meant a lot" to him and is excited about Scotland's final tournament fixture away to Wales on Saturday - the only championship match taking place after coronavirus caused the postponement of France v Ireland and Italy v England.

"We're in a great place, we're confident and we're going to go down there and put our best foot forward," added the 29-year-old.

"We know how dangerous they can be but we've got a great opportunity. I feel like we're playing good rugby - first and foremost that's how we look at it. Results are extremely important and we're very aware of that but we've been more pleased with how we're playing.

"I feel our biggest step forward has been in defence, we're making it difficult for teams to score. So we need to make sure we keep to that standard against Wales."