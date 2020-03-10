Blaine Scully: United States captain confirms retirement

Blaine Scully left Cardiff Blues in May 2019 after four seasons at the Arms Park

United States captain Blaine Scully, who played for Leicester Tigers and Cardiff Blues, has announced his retirement.

The 32-year-old wing made 54 appearances for the Eagles and appeared in three World Cups.

Scully spent two seasons at Leicester before joining Blues in 2015, winning the European Challenge Cup in 2018.

"What I loved so much about the game is how it challenged me in every imaginable way," he said.

"Facing those challenges, not alone, but with a group; a team that you respect and trust, will be what I miss the most."