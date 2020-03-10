Six Nations 2020: Scotland have 'big opportunity' in Wales - Hamish Watson

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2020: Scotland 28-17 France - highlights

Six Nations 2020: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 14th March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC TV, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Radio Scotland, updates on BBC Radio 5 live & text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland have "a big opportunity to win" in Wales but must be at their "best", says flanker Hamish Watson.

Gregor Townsend's side have won their past two Six Nations games against France and Italy after losing to England and Ireland.

The Welsh have one win from their four Tests so far in this year's championship, against the Italians in Cardiff.

"We can't underestimate Wales," Edinburgh's Watson, 30, said.

"They may only have won one game so far but they have been in the fight in the three others till the very end.

"Beating France was a statement win and it showed we can win against top teams. But Wales is another hard test. We haven't won there in 18 years so we know how tough it will be.

"It's a big opportunity to win in Cardiff and while we go there every time believing we can do it, we also know we'll have to be at our best to do so.

"Historically we've struggled a bit away from home but you saw in Dublin that when you get your defence right you can be right in those games to the end. If we go to Wales with the same attitude we had in Dublin and in Rome then I think we've got a good chance."

Watson says "it's definitely a relief" the game at the Principality Stadium is going ahead with France v Ireland, Italy v England and Wales women v Scotland women all postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's a really strange scenario - but it's exciting for us as it means we can get our games played," said Watson. "If we win we'll be sitting at the top of the table. It's a massive opportunity for us.

"It's obviously a serious situation with the coronavirus but we've just got to concentrate on the game. We can't think about maybe it being called off or why the other games are.

"I imagine it must be pretty frustrating when you've been in camp for seven or eight weeks and then, for example, if you're Ireland you have two games called off."