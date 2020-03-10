Cyle Brink: Leicester Tigers sign Lions back-row for 2020-21

Cyle Brink is yet to play club rugby for a side outside his native South Africa

Leicester Tigers have signed South African back-rower Cyle Brink from Super Rugby side the Lions.

The 26-year-old will join in time for the 2020-21 Premiership campaign.

Brink has spent four seasons with the Lions, having previously played for the Golden Lions in South Africa's Currie Cup for six years.

"I knew if I ever went over to Europe, Leicester was always one of the clubs I would have wanted to play for," he told the Leicester website.

"Northern hemisphere rugby is a very direct, hard game, which will suit me and the way I play the game."

Brink was a member of the South Africa Under-20 side that were runners-up to England at the Junior World Championship in 2014, and was called up to the senior Springboks' squad in 2018.

The length of his deal at Welford Road has not been disclosed.

Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy said: "Cyle is a physical, athletic and exciting talent, who can play across the back-row."