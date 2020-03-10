Champions Cup: Ulster say Toulouse game still on 'for now' despite coronavirus

Ulster defeated Toulouse home and away in the group stages of the European Champions Cup in 2015-16

Ulster are still planning for their Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse but say their remaining Pro14 games in Italy may not happen.

The Irish province are scheduled to play their European game in Toulouse on 5 April but it appears in major doubt because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"At this stage, everybody is making the assumption the game is on," said Ulster director of operations Bryn Cunningham.

"But obviously as everybody realises, it's a moving feast."

The French government has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people because of the virus and this weekend's scheduled Six Nations game between France and Ireland in Paris was postponed on Monday.

Ligue 1 football matches in the country involving top clubs such as Paris St Germain's are set to be played behind closed doors following Monday's announcement by the French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu

Cunningham said he was unsure of the precise number of Ulster fans planning to travel to Toulouse but acknowledged that it was likely to be "a lot".

"It's a really attractive fixture. We've got quite a proud tradition against Toulouse as well so there's always a heightened sense of expectation around a game of this magnitude," said the Ulster operations director.

However, he admitted that it's highly conceivable the postponed Pro14 game against Benetton and the further scheduled contest away to Zebre in May may never happen amid the crisis situation in Italy which has led to total lockdown in the country.

"It's going to be very difficult to find a place for those (games).

"One option that we're looking at is where these matches could well be a two-point draw which some will be happy with and some won't."