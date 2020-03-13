Premiership Rugby Cup final: Sale Sharks v Harlequins goes ahead

Denny Solomona (centre) has been instrumental in Sale's impressive season so far

Premiership Rugby Cup final Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 15 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website and app

Sunday's Premiership Rugby Cup final between Sale and Harlequins at AJ Bell Stadium is on despite the widespread cancellation of sporting events across the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Premiership Rugby says the decision was made following consultation with both clubs and based on current advice.

All elite football in England was postponed until 3 April on Friday.

"We will keep updating our plans with new information as it is released," a Premiership Rugby statement said.

Elsewhere in rugby union the Pro14 competition and all French rugby have been suspended, but the Six Nations game between Wales and Scotland on Saturday is still scheduled to take place.

Italy against England and France against Ireland are already off, as are all of Sunday's Women's Six Nations fixtures.

Familiar cup final foes

Harlequins scored four tries when they beat Sale in the 2013 Anglo-Welsh Cup final

Sale include South Africa World Cup-winners Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager among their replacements, while Harlequins welcome back James Lang and Francis Saili from long-term injuries.

These two sides faced each other when they last made a domestic final in the 2013 Anglo-Welsh Cup final - the predecessor to this competition which first started last season.

That day Quins ran out 32-14 winners at Sixways and Sale have not reached a final since, while Harlequins were runners-up in the 2016 European Challenge Cup.

Sale have been the side to beat in this year's competition having been the only club to win all four of their pool matches - three by four tries or more.

In the semi-final, tries from Denny Solomona, Will Cliff and Ben Curry in the opening 20 minutes helped a strong Sale side ease past Saracens 28-7 as the English champions rested most of their star names.

Harlequins made the final after an excellent 49-22 semi-final win at depleted Premiership leaders Exeter - Alex Dombrandt and Gabriel Ibitoye each scored two tries as Paul Lasike pulled the strings from midfield.

Quins went into the knockout stages as third seeds as they beat all three of their rivals in their pool and secured top place in their group despite losing their derby game at Saracens.

This is the second year that the Premiership Cup has been played for having replaced the Anglo-Welsh Cup last season - Northampton winning the inaugural title 12 months ago after a 23-9 win over Saracens in the final at Franklin's Gardens.

This year the pool stages were played before the start of the Premiership season due to the World Cup in Japan with many teams using the fixtures as part of their pre-season.

Sale: Hammersley; Solomona, S James, L James, McGuigan; R du Preez, Cliff; Harrison, Webber, Cooper-Woolley, Evans, J-L du Preez, Ross (capt), B Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Morozov, Oosthuizen, De Jager, Wilson, De Klerk, Curtis, Yarde.

Harlequins: Morris; Northmore, Lang, Saili, Ibitoye; Smith, Care; Lambert, Baldwin, Kerrod, Young, Cavubati, J Chisholm, Robshaw (capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Musk, Auterac, Collier, Lewies, Kunatani, Saunders, Lasike, Ismaiel.

Referee: Tom Foley.