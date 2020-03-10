Jersey Reds: Aaron Penberthy to retire, while winger Lesley Klim joins on loan

Aaron Penberthy had two spells at Jersey Reds and rejoined in 2018 from Ealing

Jersey Reds fly-half Aaron Penberthy is to retire at the end of the season, while the Championship club have signed winger Lesley Klim on loan.

Penberthy, 27, has scored 445 points in 74 appearances during his two spells with the islanders.

Namibia international Klim, 25, can also play at centre and joins from Ospreys for the rest of the season.

He has scored eight tries in 13 appearances for his country and previously played for Doncaster.