England's Joe Marler and Courtney Lawes cited after Wales game

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2020: Marler grabs Jones but goes unnoticed by officials

England's Joe Marler and Courtney Lawes have been cited following Saturday's Six Nations win over Wales.

Prop Marler, 29, grabbed Alun Wyn Jones' genitals during the first half at Twickenham, with the Wales captain calling for action after the match.

Lock Lawes, 31, was cited for a dangerous tackle during his side's 33-30 victory.

The pair will appear before a disciplinary hearing in Dublin on Thursday.

England centre Manu Tuilagi will also be at Thursday's hearing following his red card for a high tackle late in the fixture.

Marler could be in for a long lay-off, with four levels of punishment length under World Rugby rules.

The shortest ban for "grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals" is 12 weeks, with a top-end level of 24 weeks or more, up to a maximum of 208.