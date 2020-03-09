Nicky Thomas: Ex-Wales U20s prop to rejoin Ospreys from Bristol

Nicky Thomas tackles Ospreys' Alun Wyn Jones whilst playing for the Dragons in 2017

Prop Nicky Thomas is returning to Wales to rejoin the Ospreys next season.

The 25-year-old tighthead has signed a two year deal after spending a season with English Premiership side Bristol Bears.

He won 20 caps for Wales U20s and played in the 2013 IRB Junior World Championship final against England.

He is the third new signing made by the Ospreys for next season, following on from scrum half Rhys Webb and full back Mat Protheroe.

Swansea born Thomas started his career with the Ospreys academy and has also had spells with Dragons, Scarlets and Gloucester.

He played school and club rugby with current Ospreys forwards, loosehead Nicky Smith and hooker Scott Otten.

"I am a Swansea boy, born and bred, and the Ospreys are my region," said Thomas.

"I used to watch them when I was younger with Nicky and Scott, and we used to argue about who was better, Adam or Duncan Jones.

"Nicky would always argue for Duncan, as a loosehead, and I would argue for Adam, as a tighthead.

"The three of us grew up watching the Ospreys and I know this would be a big thing for all of our families, if myself, Nicky and Scott played as a starting front row for the Ospreys.

"If I am honest, I thought the opportunity to play for the Ospreys and alongside Nicky and Scott again had probably gone. It's why I am so excited about the move home."

The Ospreys have also announced Toby Booth as their new Head Coach and the re-signing of captain Justin Tipuric in the last few weeks.