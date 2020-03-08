Six Nations: England coach Eddie Jones set for talks with RFU over future

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2020: England narrowly beat Wales in fiery game at Twickenham

England head coach Eddie Jones is set to discuss his future with Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney in the coming weeks.

Jones is out of contract in the summer of 2021, but when asked if he will be in the post beyond that date he replied: "I don't know."

He did, however, reveal plans for potentially pivotal talks with Sweeney.

"We've got dinner organised in a couple of weeks so we may be able to chat about it," Jones said.

"It must be his shout. I'll take a Triple Crown to show him."

A 33-30 victory over Wales at Twickenham on Saturday secured that Triple Crown success - England's first since 2016 - and temporarily signed off a Six Nations campaign truncated by the coronavirus-enforced postponement of their final match against Italy.

On the eve of the tournament Jones stated that he would stay for as long as he felt the players were responding to his methods, but after Wales victory would only say: "I'm still judging. I'll judge for as long as I need to."

And Jones admitted that he struggles to take any enjoyment from his role beyond the immediate euphoria of victories.

"I never enjoy coaching. Winning is a relief. Anyone who tells you they enjoy coaching is lying," he said. "All you do is coach hard. If you win you feel good for 24 hours and then you're back into it. That's all it is.

"It's a choice you make. You get to coach these extraordinary, gifted players. You give them something that helps develop them as a player and a person.

"The joy you get from that is unbelievable, but generally any coach who says they find coaching enjoyable is probably not telling the truth."

Analysis

By Chris Jones, BBC rugby union correspondent:

Jones has been in a perplexing mood throughout this Six Nations: garrulous ahead of the France game, terse ahead of the Ireland match, and signing off with a stinging attack on the referee following the win over Wales.

Those comments may well be deemed inappropriate by both his bosses at Twickenham as well as Six Nations officials, but while Jones' England continue to be a dominant force in world rugby, how long he will continue in the job remains up in the air.

Jones' assertion that he isn't enjoying himself also appears at odds with his usual zest for coaching. Either way it's likely the extent of the RFU's commitment to Jones - and vice-versa - will be revealed before too long.