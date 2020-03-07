WRU National League results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
3-7 MARCH, 2020
Specsavers National Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercwmboi P - P Abercynon
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Tumble P - P Llandybie
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Wrexham 19 - 17 Mold
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Rhymney 31 - 10 Blaina
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Swansea Uplands P - P Baglan
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Hafodyrynys P - P Fleur de Lys
Newport Saracens 12 - 17 Chepstow
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Banwen P - P Alltwen
DIVISION TWO EAST
Oakdale 22 - 26 Pill Harriers
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Llanishen 23 - 28 Abercwmboi
Treharris 7 - 7 Aberdare
DIVISION TWO WEST
Fishguard P - P Loughor
DIVISION THREE EAST A
RTB Ebbw Vale 33 - 19 Llanhilleth
Usk 71 - 10 Abertillery BG
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Dinbych II 10 - 52 Holyhead
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Aberaeron 15 - 13 Haverfordwest
Laugharne 52 - 0 Cardigan
Llanybydder 32 - 0 Llangwm
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed 13 - 32 Trinant
Blackwood Stars 5 - 90 Nantyglo
New Panteg 5 - 45 Whitehead
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Llandaff North 10 - 45 Llantwit Major
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Llandrindod Wells 40 - 3 Old Tyleryan
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Pontyates 31 - 13 Penybanc